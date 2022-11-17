It's Giving Christmas and No Time Like Christmas

Chris Brown Spreads Holiday Cheer with 2 New Christmas Songs

By Devin
  /  11.17.2022

Christmas comes early for Breezy fans.

It’s not even Thanksgiving, but Chris Brown is ringing in the holidays with a pair of seasonal tunes, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.” Breezy spreads comfort and joy with his festive two-pack, which is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.

This marks the first holiday music from Breezy since 2017 when he teamed up with Ella Mai on the Mustard-produced “This X-Mas” for his deluxe album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon – Cuffing Season: 12 Days of Christmas.

A decade before that, he covered Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” for 2007’s This Christmas, the movie in which he starred alongside Idris Elba, Loretta Devine, and Regina King.

Earlier this week, Breezy received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for Breezy (Deluxe). Meanwhile, “Under the Influence” continues to make moves on the charts. It currently sits at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

New Music
Chris Brown

TRENDING
News

Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant'

The hip-hop legend is breaking his silence.
By Devin
11.15.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

His brother announced that he passed away from respiratory failure.
By Devin
11.17.2022
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories