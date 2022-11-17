New Music Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Team Up on 'Down in Atlanta' / 11.17.2022

Welcome to Atlanta.

Pharrell Williams joins forces with Travis Scott on their long-awaited collaboration “Down in Atlanta.” Over Pharrell’s laid-back groove, the Houston rapper puts on for the A.

“Woke up feelin’ like Fabo / Need a Georgia peach / Never run out of love / Or run outta weed,” Travis raps.

Last month, they were joined by Tyler, the Creator as they went in front of the lens to shoot a video for the track.

The song follows Pharrell’s collaboration with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator, “Cash In, Cash Out,” that dropped in June. Pharrell is now readying his upcoming collaborations album Phriends, which will also feature BTS.

“Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview.

This is the latest collaboration for Travis, who can be heard on Drake and 21 Savage’s album Her Loss. He has also been announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud California in March.

https://youtu.be/t_Jhj-gBYCs