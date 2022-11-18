News Report: Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Trilogy to Include Acoustic and JAY-Z Albums / 11.18.2022

Beyoncé is getting ready for her next acts.

The music icon dropped her acclaimed dance album Renaissance in July and revealed that it would be a trilogy consisting of three parts.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” she wrote in the album’s liner notes.

Beyoncé dedicates ‘RENAISSANCE: ACT I’ to her uncle and confirms the album is the first of a three-part project in new message. pic.twitter.com/j4urTpA1qY — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) July 28, 2022

Details surrounding the remaining two acts have remained under wraps until now. A pop culture reporter for The New York Times claims that Acts 2 and 3 will be an acoustic album and a JAY-Z collaborative project.

“Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part ‘Renaissance’ project,” tweeted Kyle Buchanan. “(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z).”

Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part “Renaissance” project (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022

If true, this would mark Bey’s second full project with her husband following 2018’s Everything Is Love.

She previously opened up about the inspiration behind Renaissance. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Earlier this week, Bey earned nine nominations at the 65th Grammys including Album of the Year for Renaissance and Record and Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.” She and JAY-Z are now tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time with a record-breaking 88 each.