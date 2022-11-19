News Prince Williams/Wireimage Chris Brown's Michael Jackson Tribute at American Music Awards Canceled / 11.19.2022

Chris Brown’s AMA performance won’t go on.

The R&B superstar was set to take the stage at Sunday’s American Music Awards, but his performance has been canceled at the last minute for unknown reasons.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chris shared footage from rehearsals for his thrilling tribute to Michael Jackson, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Thriller. He opened his seven-minute set with his hit “Under the Influence” before delivering a dance-heavy medley of MJ classics like “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Billie Jean,” and “Thriller.”

In his caption, he wrote, “U SERIOUS?” before revealing that the performance was for the AMAs. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

His fans were outraged by the news. “You’ve suffered long enough you deserve your MF flowers,” commented one person, while another added, “GIVE THIS MAN HIS PROPS AND STOP JUDGING HIM FOR HIS PAST.”

Chris Brown reveals he was supposed to perform at the AMAs this Sunday but they cancelled for reasons unknown. pic.twitter.com/L771TflMDo — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) November 19, 2022

Taylor Terry, one of the dancers who was at rehearsals, also spoke out. “I’m sick to my stomach!!! I’m so so so sorry this happened Chris! You were so exited!” she wrote. “The whole team on and off the floor was excited!!! Never left a rehearsal without having chills! To go to a rehearsal and be inspired everyday in more ways than one is crazy!!!!! So grateful to have been apart of this man!!! This video does us no justice!”

The AMAs have not commented on why they canceled the performance, which was not publicly announced. Other previously-announced performers for Sunday’s show include Lil Baby, GloRilla, JID, and Ari Lennox.

Chris received a nomination for Favorite Male R&B Artist at this year’s AMAs. He also earned a Grammy nod this week for Best R&B Album for Breezy (Deluxe) and released two Christmas songs, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.”