Chris Brown performs during Chris Brown and Lil Baby

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Chris Brown's Michael Jackson Tribute at American Music Awards Canceled

By Devin
  /  11.19.2022

Chris Brown’s AMA performance won’t go on.

The R&B superstar was set to take the stage at Sunday’s American Music Awards, but his performance has been canceled at the last minute for unknown reasons.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Chris shared footage from rehearsals for his thrilling tribute to Michael Jackson, commemorating the 40th anniversary of Thriller. He opened his seven-minute set with his hit “Under the Influence” before delivering a dance-heavy medley of MJ classics like “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Billie Jean,” and “Thriller.”

In his caption, he wrote, “U SERIOUS?” before revealing that the performance was for the AMAs. “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

His fans were outraged by the news. “You’ve suffered long enough you deserve your MF flowers,” commented one person, while another added, “GIVE THIS MAN HIS PROPS AND STOP JUDGING HIM FOR HIS PAST.”

Taylor Terry, one of the dancers who was at rehearsals, also spoke out. “I’m sick to my stomach!!! I’m so so so sorry this happened Chris! You were so exited!” she wrote. “The whole team on and off the floor was excited!!! Never left a rehearsal without having chills! To go to a rehearsal and be inspired everyday in more ways than one is crazy!!!!! So grateful to have been apart of this man!!! This video does us no justice!”

The AMAs have not commented on why they canceled the performance, which was not publicly announced. Other previously-announced performers for Sunday’s show include Lil Baby, GloRilla, JID, and Ari Lennox.

Chris received a nomination for Favorite Male R&B Artist at this year’s AMAs. He also earned a Grammy nod this week for Best R&B Album for Breezy (Deluxe) and released two Christmas songs, “It’s Giving Christmas” and “No Time Like Christmas.”

News
Chris Brown

TRENDING
News

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

His brother announced that he passed away from respiratory failure.
By Devin
11.17.2022
News

The Game, Doja Cat Share Support for Nicki Minaj After Grammy Snub

Nicki’s peers are coming to her defense after she was shut out of the nominations.
By Devin
11.16.2022
News

Nas Appears to Respond After 21 Savage Calls Him 'Not Relevant'

The hip-hop legend is breaking his silence.
By Devin
11.15.2022
News

Chris Brown Addresses Confusion Over 'Under the Influence' Lyrics

Breezy is setting the record straight.
By Devin
11.14.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories