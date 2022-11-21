Iggy Azalea attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum

Iggy Azalea Sells Catalog in 8-Figure Deal

By Devin
  /  11.21.2022

Iggy Azalea has landed a fancy new deal.

The rapper has sold her master recording and publishing catalog to Domain Capital in a deal valued in the eight figures, a source told Billboard.

The deal includes 100% of Azalea’s share of her existing catalog, including her No. 1 hit “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, “Black Widow” with Rita Ora, and “Problem” with Ariana Grande. It also includes “an additional trigger” for Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings.

The Aussie rapper’s discography consists of her 2014 debut The New Classic, 2018’s Surviving the Summer EP, 2019’s In My Defense, and 2021’s The End of an Era.

Iggy, who was previously signed to Virgin EMI and Island Records, is now an independent artist. She launched her own label Bad Dreams and will own all future masters and publishing on her forthcoming music starting in 2023.

In August, Iggy announced that she was coming out of retirement and planned to release a new album via Bad Dreams. The project, due next year, will reportedly be executive produced by Tory Lanez.

Iggy becomes the latest artist to sell her catalog. Future sold his catalog in deal valued in the “high eight figures,” while Justin Timberlake raked in upwards of $100 million for his music.

