August Alsina attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater

Prince Williams/Wireimage

August Alsina Appears to Introduce New Boyfriend

By Devin
  /  11.22.2022

August Alsina has a new boo.

The R&B singer seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during a reboot of VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

In the final moments of Monday’s episode, Alsina introduced what appeared to be his boyfriend, who he credited for helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” said Alsina. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing.”

“I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like,” he continued.

A man then appeared on camera and took a seat alongside Alsina before they embraced. “I love you,” he told him.

The Encina Wellness founder did not specify the nature of their relationship. The mystery man was previously seen in videos with August, who introduced him as his “little brother Zu.”

Two years ago, Alsina revealed that he was in a years-long relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The Set It Off actress admitted that their “entanglement” occurred while she and her husband Will Smith were temporarily separated.

“Contrary to what people may believe, I am not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous,” Alsina told Angela Yee in 2020. “And I also don’t think that it is ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date … but in this instance it is very different because as I said, there are so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable.”

News
August Alsina

