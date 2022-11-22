News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Ice Cube Confirms That He Lost $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused COVID Vaccine / 11.22.2022

Ice Cube lost out on a $9 million payday because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, the rap veteran confirmed a previous report that he was up for a role alongside Jack Black in the comedy Oh Hell No, but backed out after the film’s producers requested the cast and crew get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I turned down a movie ’cause I didn’t want to get the motherfu**ing jab. I turned down $9 million,” he revealed. “F**k that jab and f**k y’all for trying to make me get it.”

He admitted that he may have hurt his career in the process. “I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now,” Cube added. “They on some shit, but me too. I’m on some shit too.”

He later clarified that he didn’t actually “turn down” the role. “Those motherfu**ers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot,” he said. “I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Cube went on to say that he has yet to catch COVID. “I didn’t catch that shit at all,” he said. “Circumstances, I got lucky. Ain’t gon’ take no shit out on me.”

Cube appeared on the podcast with his Mount Westmore groupmates E-40 and Too $hort while promoting their upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort, which arrives Dec. 9. On Friday, the supergroup is set to drop its second single, “Free Game.”