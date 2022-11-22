Summer Walker

A Pregnant Summer Walker Is Rapping and Twerking in Her New Video

By Devin
  11.22.2022

Summer Walker is set to deliver her baby any day now, but first she’s popping off on a new song.

The R&B songstress makes her surprise rap debut on “Sense Dat God Gave You,” which arrives alongside a video. She teams up with rapper Sexyy Red in the clip, which finds a pregnant Summer showing off her rap skills at a gas station while twerking on top of a car and throwing racks.

“Bald head, scalawag, ain’t got no hair on my cat / If I don’t get my cheese, ni**a / 6ix9ine, you can call me a rat,” she raps. “We finna tear down the mall / You know we got a plan / I drop the Perc in his drink and I don’t give a damn.”

Summer explained the inspiration behind the video, writing, “I’m NOT a rapper lmao I just wanted to do hood rat stuff with my friend.”

The “No Love” singer, who is expecting her second child, recently revealed that she broke up with her baby daddy, LVRD Pharoh aka Larry.

“It’s no hard feelings, Larry is an amazing father there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children & we just living life,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

After being shut out of the Grammy nominations earlier this month, Summer addressed the snub. “The math is literally not mathing,” she wrote. “I was gone post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets fuq with me. y’all always pack out every show & support everytime I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

