JT of City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert attend the 2022 BET Awards

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

JT Sparks Lil Uzi Vert Breakup Rumors with 'Single' Tweet

By Devin
  /  11.23.2022

Is JT calling it quits with Lil Uzi Vert?

The City Girl is fueling breakup rumors once again with a cryptic tweet.

“SINGLE!” she tweeted late Tuesday.

She didn’t provide more context, but Twitter was quick to read into the tweet, suggesting that her relationship with the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper was over.

Things appeared to be good just a day earlier when JT tweeted about her boyfriend. “I love a selfie with my man, I have a phone full,” she said, while also retweeting a fan who said “Uzi Got Da Hardest Video Ever.”

She also seemingly announced plans to spend Thanksgiving with Uzi in his hometown of Philadelphia. “This might be my first thanksgiving In Philly, bless my heart,” she wrote.

This is not the first time the couple, who has been together since 2020, has fielded breakup rumors. Back in April, Uzi claimed that JT broke up with him after a 2015 tweet resurfaced where Uzi tried to shoot his shot with Distortedd.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit. I don’t even do nothin FML,” he said at the time. JT explained that Uzi lied and originally told her that the tweet was fake.

News
JT
Lil Uzi Vert

