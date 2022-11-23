News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kanye West Allegedly Showed Nude Photos of Kim Kardashian to Yeezy Staff / 11.23.2022

More details are emerging about Kanye West’s inappropriate workplace behavior.

The embattled Yeezy mogul showed intimate photos and video of Kim Kardashian to staffers in meetings, former Yeezy and Adidas team members tell Rolling Stone.

The newly-published report exposes the alleged abusive office culture that went on at Yeezy, including playing pornography in meetings, discussing porn, and even showing his own sex tapes to Yeezy team members.

One potential staffer recalled Ye pulling out his phone during a 2018 job interview and showing him an intimate photo of his then-wife.

“My wife just sent me this,” West said, according to the creative, who described the pic as “very revealing and personal.”

Another creative shared how West invited him to his home and had hardcore pornography on the screen. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.” Two other creatives claimed West also showed them homemade sex tapes of West engaging in sexual activities with women.

Former members of the Yeezy team claim that Adidas was aware of West’s “problematic behavior” but “turned their moral compass off.” Several high-ranking employees for Yeezy even sent a “scathing letter” to executives at Adidas, titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” in which they asked them to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” and “a very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women.”

Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye last month following his anti-Semitic outbursts. A spokesperson for the company responded to the report saying that the company “will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that lead [sic] to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation.”

Kanye has been open about his addiction to porn, claiming that it destroyed his family. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family,” he wrote. “I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”