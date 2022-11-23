News Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Rihanna Is Reportedly Working on a Documentary About Her Life / 11.23.2022

Rihanna is giving fans a glimpse into her world.

The pop icon is reportedly working on a documentary about her life as she gears up to return to the stage at the Super Bowl next year. According to The Sun, Rihanna has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Apple, where the behind-the-scenes film will stream.

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years,” a source told the outlet.

Cameras will be rolling as the new mom, who gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, prepares for her long-awaited comeback.

“She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum,” added the source. “The Super Bowl is one of, if not the, biggest stages in the world, so her show was always going to be huge. She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

Rihanna made her return to music last month as part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She contributed two songs to the soundtrack, including “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But fans may have to wait a little longer for a full album. She told the AP that her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance doesn’t necessarily mean that new music is imminent.

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she said before teasing a “special project.”

It’s unclear when the documentary will air, but the Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12, 2023.