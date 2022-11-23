Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch Drops Funkmaster Flex Freestyle

By Devin
  /  11.23.2022

Roddy Ricch is feeding the streets with a new freestyle.

Hot on the heels of his new project, the Compton rapper paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97 where he delivered a fiery new freestyle.

Over the instrumental to JAY-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” Roddy rapped about doing deals with Reebok (“I could make $100 million off tennis shoes for real”) and shouted out Kanye West (“Might sit back like Ye and stack me a couple mills”). The self-proclaimed “studio junkie” also revealed why he avoids social media (“I don’t like my name in drama”) before addressing his love life.

“Got famous on my own, now it’s time to go and find a Madonna / And make a million dollar baby / I might celebrate Kwanzaa,” he raps.

Feed Tha Streets 3 dropped Friday featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, who appears on “Twin.” The album is set to debut in the top 10 with 35,000 units.

News
Roddy Ricch

TRENDING
News

August Alsina Appears to Introduce New Boyfriend

The singer says he has found “a love that feels limitless.”
By Devin
11.22.2022
News

American Music Awards Producers Address Canceled Chris Brown Michael Jackson Tribute

Brown appeared to throw shade at the show’s low ratings after the cancellation.
By Devin
11.22.2022
News

A Pregnant Summer Walker Is Rapping and Twerking in Her New Video

The R&B songstress makes her surprise rap debut.
By Devin
11.22.2022
News

Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown After Boos From AMAs Crowd

Kelly told the crowd to “chill out” after they disapproved of Chris’ win.
By Devin
11.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories