Roddy Ricch Drops Funkmaster Flex Freestyle / 11.23.2022

Roddy Ricch is feeding the streets with a new freestyle.

Hot on the heels of his new project, the Compton rapper paid a visit to Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97 where he delivered a fiery new freestyle.

Over the instrumental to JAY-Z’s “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” Roddy rapped about doing deals with Reebok (“I could make $100 million off tennis shoes for real”) and shouted out Kanye West (“Might sit back like Ye and stack me a couple mills”). The self-proclaimed “studio junkie” also revealed why he avoids social media (“I don’t like my name in drama”) before addressing his love life.

“Got famous on my own, now it’s time to go and find a Madonna / And make a million dollar baby / I might celebrate Kwanzaa,” he raps.

Feed Tha Streets 3 dropped Friday featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk, who appears on “Twin.” The album is set to debut in the top 10 with 35,000 units.