Saweetie Says There's Too Much 'Violence and Disrespect' in Male Rap

Saweetie is weighing in on the state of hip-hop.

While promoting her new EP The Single Life, the Icy Girl paid a visit to Bootleg Kev where she explained why female rappers are thriving these days, claiming that there’s too much toxicity in male rap and not enough “empathy and love.”

“It just goes to show this is the reason why women is running rap and hip-hop because there’s so much violence and disrespect in the male music,” said Saweetie.

She wishes to go back to 2016-2017 when rappers like YG, Tyga, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and TeeFLii were making feel-good music.

“It was fun party music,” said Saweetie. “It wasn’t like, ‘I’ma do this to you and this this.'”

Saweetie feels that hip-hop is in urgent need of a wake-up call. “I feel like we gotta raise the vibration with the music and get back to having a good time,” she said.

Joe Budden recently called out Saweetie for dropping her new single “Don’t Say Nothin'” in the wake of Takeoff’s death. Joe feels she should have waited to release the song, which was reportedly inspired by her relationship with Quavo.

“It’s bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” Joe said during his podcast. “It ain’t the time for none of that after they just lost their brother and nephew.”

Sorry @Saweetie but Joe Budden is right. I agree with him 100%. pic.twitter.com/lojhkhM2ZL — Mister Orange (@mister_orange14) November 23, 2022

But Saweetie wasn’t having it and clapped back at “Joelisha” following his criticism. “saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha,” she tweeted before adding, “is misogynistic behavior normal for HIP HOP culture now? 🤔 guess so.”

saweetie needs to STFU????? ok joelisha 😍 — iCY MAMiii (@Saweetie) November 22, 2022