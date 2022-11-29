Music Videos Future Drops Travis Scott-Directed Video for '712PM' / 11.29.2022

Freebandz and Cactus Jack team up.

Fresh off his seven Grammy nominations, Future unleashes the video for “712PM,” directed by Travis Scott. The grainy clip opens with Hndrxx riding around in a Maybach with a woman before exiting to a throng of fans and paparazzi. When he’s not walking through fire, Future jets to Las Vegas on Travis’ private plane with a dog curled up in his lap.

This is not the first time that Future has tapped Travis for his visuals. The Houston rapper also directed his performance of “Love You Better” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September.

New visual off my album #INEVERLIKEDYOU 712pm Directed By @trvisXX — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) November 28, 2022

“712PM” is the latest release off Future’s platinum-certified album I Never Liked You, which was released in April. Last month, he dropped a video for “Massaging Me.”

Future is capping off the year on a high note. He was nominated for seven Grammys, more than his entire career combined, including nods for Best Rap Album, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait for U.” He also took home an American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for the latter.

He has even bigger goals for the future, including becoming a billionaire. “My main focus right now is just to do something I never done,” the 39-year-old mogul told Billboard. “One thing I never done is make a billion dollars. I ain’t done that, so I’m focused on that.”