News Kanye West Storms Out of Interview After Being Questioned Over Antisemitism / 11.29.2022

You can’t tell him nothing.

Kanye West stormed out of an interview when confronted over his anti-Semitic comments. The embattled rapper paid a visit to the “Timcast IRL” podcast where he was joined by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

While speaking with right-wing host Tim Pool, who has 1.4 million YouTube subscribers, West claimed that a Jewish-led conspiracy tried to sabotage his career.

“I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I’m more MLK,” he said. “As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there. When I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm. I almost shed a tear, almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Pool sympathized with Ye. “I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” he said before West pressed the host to clarify what he meant by “they.”

“Who is they though? We can’t say who they is, can we?” asked Ye, appearing to reference his belief that Jewish people control the media.

Pool explained that he was referring to “corporate press,” adding, “I don’t use the word as the way, I guess, you guys use.”

“It is them, though, isn’t it?” Fuentes responded to which Pool shot back, “No, it’s not.”

But Pool’s pushback didn’t sit well with Ye. “Who do you mean it’s not?” Ye asked before getting out of his chair and storming out of the studio, leaving Yiannopoulos to chase after him.

“He’s gone,” Pool said. “I can’t say I’m surprised. What do I even do other than ask him, please elaborate on this. Are you referring to individuals or are you quite literally blaming an entire group of people for the fact that powerful individuals are causing you harm?”

The interview comes after Ye, who announced his 2024 bid for president, met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and reportedly asked the former president to be his running mate.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was going to lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, whoa, whoa, hold on, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye,” West said in a video recounting their meeting.

In a post on his Truth Social app, Trump shot down West’s 2024 presidential hopes. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win,” he said.