Music Videos Metro Boomin Debuts 'Heroes & Villains' Short Film with Young Thug, Gunna, & Morgan Freeman / 11.29.2022

Metro Boomin is ready for some more.

On Friday, the super-producer is set to return with his new album Heroes & Villains. Ahead of its release, he has shared an epic short film starring Young Thug, Gunna, and Morgan Freeman, and featuring new music from 21 Savage, Future, and Chris Brown.

Freeman, who previously narrated Metro and 21 Savage’s 2020 album Savage Mode II, voices the Gibson Hazard-directed clip, which finds the city of Metropolis in peril in the absence of its hero.

“In Metro’s absence, villains rise from the shadows. Metropolis is on the brink of chaos,” says Freeman.

The Dark Knight-inspired clip also features cameos from Thugger and Gunna, who play bewildered newscasters broadcasting live from P News, while LaKeith Stanfield stars as the “new villain in town.”

Freeman gives Metro a pep talk as he prepares to save the city from despair. “The city loves it legends, but tonight they need a hero. Which one do you want to be?” he asks.

Metro puts on his chain and takes off in his very own Batmobile, complete with the license plate “Metrooo,” before preparing to fight evil.

During the end credits, he also teases a new song featuring Chris Brown that contains a sample of JAY-Z from “So Appalled.”

Watch Young Metro’s superhero movie below.