Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Shares Touching Tribute to 'My Other Half'

Takeoff’s brother is grieving the loss of his “other half.”

Following tributes from Offset and Quavo, YRN Lingo is breaking his silence for the first time since Takeoff’s death earlier this month. In an Instagram post on Monday, YRN penned a heartfelt letter to his older brother, who he called a “real humble giant.”

“Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it,” he began. “My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something.”

He recalled a conversation he had with Takeoff when they were growing up. “I remember you telling me when we were kids, one day I was playing the game and you came in the room and sit down next to me. You told me ‘when I make it rapping, you can ask me for anything I mean anything’ me as your little brother, I just looked at you and asked, ‘anything?’, He said ‘anything! All the shoes, clothes and most importantly games’ I laughed and gave him a hug.”

YRN, who collaborated with his brother on 2020’s “All Time High,” vowed to keep Takeoff’s legacy alive. “I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you,” he continued. “I’ll carry your name until the day I die. I was the pupil to the teacher, you thought me things and brought me places that majority of the people can say they never seen or heard, level headed, nothing ever got to you unless it had to do with family or money. You always stayed in your lane and never bothered anyone. Quiet, but very well spoken a real HUMBLE GIANT.”

Calling Takeoff one of God’s “purest angels,” YRN grappled with his new reality. “I’m still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you bro,” he said. “One thing I’m going to miss is you calling me over & asking me to roll one up and watching a movie. You would always rewind it every-time I get distracted and tell me to pay attention, very precise on details.”

Takeoff’s death has put his priorities into perspective. “I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and anything, and most importantly put my faith in God,” he said. “I will see you again one day in heaven brother along with my great grandma. I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more.”

He ended his note, writing, “You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever! Love, Lingo.”

