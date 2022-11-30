News Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian House He Bought Next Door in Divorce Settlement / 11.30.2022

Kanye West is moving out of Hidden Hills.

Ye has agreed to part with the $4.5 million house he bought next door from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. As part of their divorce settlement, Ye will transfer over title to the 5-bedroom property, which borders Kim’s lot in the gated community.

Ye purchased the 3,650-square-foot house, which sits across the street from his estranged wife, in December 2021 in order to remain close to his four kids amid the couple’s divorce. The single-story home was built in 1955 and features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus an equestrian ranch with horse stables, a barn, and a pool.

According to TMZ, Kim will now be now be responsible for all expenses related to the property. The home will likely be torn down as it needs a lot of work.

Kim will also retain the $60 million Hidden Hills estate where their kids were raised and currently live. In October 2021, she agreed to pay Ye cash to even out the property’s value.

The divorce settlement also states that Kanye will keep his $60 million Malibu mansion, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium, and his childhood home in Chicago.

After a series of delays, the former couple finally reached an agreement on child custody and property-related issues. They will share joint custody with equal access to their four children.

As part of the agreement, Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support, his share of the total expense. He will also be responsible for 50 percent of their educational expenses, including tuition, and 50 percent of security expenses.