Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Artists of 2022

By Devin
  /  11.30.2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, and albums of the past 12 months.

With more than 18.5 billion streams this year, Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist globally. The Puerto Rican rapper becomes the first act to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row.

Drake follows Taylor Swift at No. 3, while The Weeknd takes the fourth spot and BTS rounds out the top 5.

In the U.S., Drake continues his reign as the most-streamed artist of the year, followed by Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

Harry Styles has the most-streamed song in the U.S. with “As It Was.” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is second, while Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” places third. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” also make the list.

The most-streamed albums in the U.S. are Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR.

Starting today, Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience in the Spotify mobile app.

Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Viral Artists Globally
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
BTS
Lana Del Rey

Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
Drake
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Kanye West
The Weeknd

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“First Class” by Jack Harlow

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Drake Says 'Her Loss' Is In His Top 5 Albums

By Devin
  /  11.28.2022

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled with Toilets

By Devin
  /  11.26.2022
View More
News
& Bad Bunny
Drake
The Weeknd

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Says She's Struggling to Make Offset Happy After Takeoff's Death

“I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”
By Devin
11.28.2022
New Music

Nas and 21 Savage Drop Surprise Collaboration 'One Mic, One Gun'

The Hit-Boy-produced track arrives after 21’s controversial comments about Nas’ relevancy.
By Devin
11.29.2022
News

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled with Toilets

“This might be the best gift ever!” said Khaled.
By Devin
11.26.2022
News

Pusha T Speaks Out on Kanye West: 'It's Been Disappointing'

Push admits that Ye’s hateful comments have “definitely affected me.”
By Devin
11.28.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories