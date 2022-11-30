News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Artists of 2022 / 11.30.2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, and albums of the past 12 months.

With more than 18.5 billion streams this year, Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist globally. The Puerto Rican rapper becomes the first act to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row.

Drake follows Taylor Swift at No. 3, while The Weeknd takes the fourth spot and BTS rounds out the top 5.

Have you heard? Count ‘em, that’s 1, 2, 3 years in a row. Congrats @sanbenito! pic.twitter.com/avV6XD8Okh — Spotify (@Spotify) November 30, 2022

In the U.S., Drake continues his reign as the most-streamed artist of the year, followed by Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

Harry Styles has the most-streamed song in the U.S. with “As It Was.” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is second, while Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” places third. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” also make the list.

The most-streamed albums in the U.S. are Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR.

Starting today, Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience in the Spotify mobile app.

Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

=, Ed Sheeran

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

BTS

Lana Del Rey

Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

Drake

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Kanye West

The Weeknd

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo