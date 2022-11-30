Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Artists of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, Spotify has unveiled the top artists, songs, and albums of the past 12 months.
With more than 18.5 billion streams this year, Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist globally. The Puerto Rican rapper becomes the first act to top Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three years in a row.
Drake follows Taylor Swift at No. 3, while The Weeknd takes the fourth spot and BTS rounds out the top 5.
Count ‘em, that’s 1, 2, 3 years in a row. Congrats @sanbenito! pic.twitter.com/avV6XD8Okh
— Spotify (@Spotify) November 30, 2022
In the U.S., Drake continues his reign as the most-streamed artist of the year, followed by Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.
Harry Styles has the most-streamed song in the U.S. with “As It Was.” Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” is second, while Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” places third. Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” also make the list.
The most-streamed albums in the U.S. are Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, Taylor Swift’s Midnights, and Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR.
Starting today, Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience in the Spotify mobile app.
Spotify 2022 Wrapped Global Top Lists
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
BTS
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
=, Ed Sheeran
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Most Viral Artists Globally
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Bad Bunny
BTS
Lana Del Rey
Spotify 2022 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
Drake
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Kanye West
The Weeknd
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
“As It Was” by Harry Styles
“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals
“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
“Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone
“First Class” by Jack Harlow
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo