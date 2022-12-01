News Rich Fury/Getty Images Cardi B Says Her New Album Will Drop in 2023: 'I Have No Choice' / 12.01.2022

2022 came and went without a new album from Cardi B.

But she won’t let another year go by without releasing the long-awaited project. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, the rapper confirmed that her sophomore album will drop sometime in 2023.

“I have no choice. I have to put it out,” she told Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.

When asked how far along she is in the process, she said, “I have like a couple of songs that are definites. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out.”

She admitted that her own indecisiveness has held her up. “I think I’m too much in my head about it,” she said. “I feel like I’m just missing something.”

It’s been nearly five years since Cardi dropped her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy, which spawned hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” Charlamagne suggested that she could release the follow-up on the anniversary in April, an idea Cardi seemed to be down with.

“I gotta put it out next year,” she said, explaining that she also plans to drop videos at the same time. “I think I’ll still put it out around that time because it’s not even about putting out an album, it’s like putting [out] visuals.”

Cardi also revealed that she recently went to the Dominican Republic to get her “body right.” “I just did a little trip to DR,” she said. “They do the best job.”

Despite not releasing an album in five years, Cardi remained booked and busy all 2022. She dropped her single “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk and collaborated with Summer Walker, Kay Flock, and GloRilla.