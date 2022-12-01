News Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Drake Reveals Tupac Is His Most Listened to Artist of 2022 / 12.01.2022

Drake is all about that thug life.

As part of Spotify’s year-end “Wrapped” experience, the 6 God is revealing which artist he spent the most time listening to in 2022. That honor goes to none other than Tupac Shakur. Drizzy is apparently a big Pac fan as he spent 246 minutes listening to the rap legend.

Drake proudly shared that he was in the top 7 percent of 2Pac listeners this year, according to Spotify.

Drake’s #1 streamed artist for 2022 was Tupac 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UxGvbZY82N — 212 (@212mediaTV) December 1, 2022

Drake has shown his love for Pac in the past. Back in 2020, he honored the rap legend with some custom jewelry. The $600,000 twin chains feature Pac’s head adorned with a diamond crown of thorns and tears made of white diamonds.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/qf3ZSM4S23 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 30, 2020

The year before, he channeled 2Pac’s iconic look from Above the Rim while courtside at a Toronto Raptors game during the NBA Finals. Drizzy sported a black “100 Miles” hoodie and a black bandana around his neck, the same outfit Pac wore during the tournament scenes in the 1994 basketball film.

While 2Pac might be Drake’s most-listened artist, the Toronto rapper was Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022 in the U.S. He also ranked No. 3 globally after Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.