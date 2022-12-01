Drake

Drake Reveals Tupac Is His Most Listened to Artist of 2022

By Devin
  /  12.01.2022

Drake is all about that thug life.

As part of Spotify’s year-end “Wrapped” experience, the 6 God is revealing which artist he spent the most time listening to in 2022. That honor goes to none other than Tupac Shakur. Drizzy is apparently a big Pac fan as he spent 246 minutes listening to the rap legend.

Drake proudly shared that he was in the top 7 percent of 2Pac listeners this year, according to Spotify.

Drake has shown his love for Pac in the past. Back in 2020, he honored the rap legend with some custom jewelry. The $600,000 twin chains feature Pac’s head adorned with a diamond crown of thorns and tears made of white diamonds.

The year before, he channeled 2Pac’s iconic look from Above the Rim while courtside at a Toronto Raptors game during the NBA Finals. Drizzy sported a black “100 Miles” hoodie and a black bandana around his neck, the same outfit Pac wore during the tournament scenes in the 1994 basketball film.

While 2Pac might be Drake’s most-listened artist, the Toronto rapper was Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022 in the U.S. He also ranked No. 3 globally after Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

