News Kanye West Praises Hitler, Says Nazis Did 'Good Things' During 'Infowars' Appearance / 12.01.2022

Kanye West is spewing more hate.

During the latest stop on his media blitz, the rapper paid a visit to far-right conspiracy-theory outlet “Infowars” on Thursday where he went on another anti-Semitic rant during which he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

At one point, host Alex Jones—who was ordered to pay a $1 billion judgment for his lies about Sandy Hook—said that Ye was not a Nazi and that he didn’t deserve to be “demonized.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” said a masked Ye, who was joined by white nationalist Nick Fuentes. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, but this guy [Hitler] that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

He continued, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

When Jones said that Ye had a “little bit of a Hitler fetish,” Ye responded, “It’s not a fetish.”

Jones went on to call the Nazis “thugs,” prompting Ye to defend them. “But they did good things too. We’re gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” he said.

Alex Jones: The Nazis were thugs.

Kanye West: "But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time." pic.twitter.com/hCdZIYoGqr — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 1, 2022

“I don’t like the word evil next to Nazis,” Ye later added, to which Jones laughed. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Ye said he loves everyone & everyone can be healed. “I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis.” This is going to break the internet & get Alex Jones in trouble. pic.twitter.com/daUgBRnzmC — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) December 1, 2022

In another bizarre moment during the live-streamed interview, West used a net and a Yoo-hoo beverage while attempting to make a joke about Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kanye is currently doing prop comedy about Benjamin Netanyahu & praising hitler on InfoWars alongside a conspiracy theorist & white supremacist pic.twitter.com/dFRBMTHAsR — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) December 1, 2022

This is not the first time Ye has expressed his admiration for the Nazi leader. A former employee of West’s told CNN that Ye spoke openly about reading Mein Kampf, Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, and even wanted to name his album 2018 album Hitler before eventually changing it to Ye.