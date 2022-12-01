FTCU

Latto and GloRilla Tear Up the Club on New Single 'FTCU'

By Devin
  /  12.01.2022

Latto closes out her big year with a bang.

Fresh off touring with Lizzo, Big Latto links with GloRilla and Gangsta Boo on her new single “FTCU.” Over a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s 1995 hit, produced by D.A. Got That Dope, the ladies show out.

“F**k the club up / I might stand up on your shit and f**k a dub up,” raps Latto.

In the accompanying video, they do just that, hitting the strip club and making it rain during their wild night out.

2022 has been a big year for Latto. After releasing her sophomore album 777 and earning a top 10 single with “Big Energy,” she was nominated for two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

GloRilla continues her glow up. Last month, she dropped her EP Anyways, Life’s Great… and earned her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Music Videos
New Music
glorilla
latto

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Says She's Struggling to Make Offset Happy After Takeoff's Death

“I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.”
By Devin
11.28.2022
News

Metro Boomin Reveals 'Heroes & Villains' Tracklist

Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and 21 Savage are among the featured guests.
By Devin
11.30.2022
New Music

Nas and 21 Savage Drop Surprise Collaboration 'One Mic, One Gun'

The Hit-Boy-produced track arrives after 21’s controversial comments about Nas’ relevancy.
By Devin
11.29.2022
News

Spotify Reveals Most-Streamed Artists of 2022

Drake, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny are among the world’s most-streamed artists this year.
By Devin
11.30.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories