Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cardi B Reveals She Was Paid $1 Million for a 35-Minute Performance / 12.04.2022

Cardi B is making more money moves.

The rapper revealed that she scored a seven-figure payday for a private performance at the Chase Sapphire Lounge during Art Basel in Miami. According to Cardi, she was paid a staggering $1 million for just 35 minutes on stage.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” she wrote on Twitter.

Cardi made the revelation after being trolled by someone who clearly didn’t understand the magnitude of her corporate gig. “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard,” commented the troll.

But the “WAP” rapper got the last laugh. She responded with an invoice revealing her $1 million guarantee. “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER,” Cardi shot back.

Cardi B shows that she got paid $1 million for performing for only 35 minutes 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/G4Ur7PjHIh — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 3, 2022

Cardi turned heads in a nude-colored bodysuit while performing at Friday’s event. “Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies,” she told one critic.

Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies https://t.co/tfYh4NDLoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 4, 2022

Clapback season is in full effect. Earlier in the week, Cardi shot back at another troll who insulted her appearance. “Now who the f**k said you can f**k me or any bitch ? You got no choice but to f**k your pillow,” she wrote after the diss.

Bardi isn’t the only one making major bank. Roddy Ricch recently shared receipts to back up a claim that he makes half a mill for a festival performance, posting his invoice showing the $500,000 fee for his Governors Ball set in June.