News SZA Performs 'Shirt' and 'Blind,' Announces Album Release Date on 'SNL' / 12.04.2022

SZA SZN is here.

With the imminent release of her album S.O.S., SZA returned to “SNL” for her first solo performance in five years.

Following an introduction from host Keke Palmer—who announced her pregnancy earlier in the show—the Grammy-winning songstress delivered her new single “Shirt” for the first time. Wearing a Harley Davidson tee and baggy jeans, she performed against an animated wavy backdrop, in keeping with the nautical theme on her album cover.

At the end, she stood in front of a projection that revealed the release date everyone’s been waiting for—the long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl will be out this Friday, Dec. 9.

SZA reveals on #SNL that her new album “S.O.S.” will be out this Friday pic.twitter.com/RYgzBkittU — Rap-Up (@RapUp) December 4, 2022

SZA returned later to debut her new song “Blind,” which she previewed at the end of the “Shirt” video. Posted in front of a lighthouse backdrop, she belted out the lyrics while dressed in a baggy white shirt and loosened tie with blue “S” hat.

In addition to serving as musical guest, SZA joined Keke, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson in a hilarious skit about a group of single women who are looking for “Big Boys” this cuffing season.