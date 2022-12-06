News A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reveals 'Me vs. Myself' Tracklist / 12.06.2022

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with his new album Me vs. Myself.

Ahead of its release on Friday, the Highbridge rapper has revealed the tracklist. The 20-track set, divided between A Boogie and Artist, features appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, H.E.R., Tory Lanez, and G Herbo.

The project also features Kodak Black, who reunites with A Boogie on “Water (Drowning Pt. 2),” a sequel to their 2017 hit, which was certified 7X Platinum and spent nearly 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

“After I made this record, everyone I played it for said it felt like the sequel to ‘Drowning,'” said A Boogie. “So it was only right that I had Kodak jump on this to make another classic record.”

The album, which follows 2020’s Artist 2.0, marks his best work yet. “It was a lot of negative things going on at the time I was making the album,” he told Apple Music. “I appreciate everything that literally happens in my life towards bringing it out to the music anyway. This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now.”

Also look out for a deluxe edition, which will feature a collaboration with the late PnB Rock.

Me vs. Myself Tracklist

1. Artist – “Food for Thought”

2. A Boogie – “B.R.O” (feat. Roddy Ricch)

3. Artist – “Take Shots” (feat. Tory Lanez)

4. A Boogie – “Water [Drowning Pt. 2]” (feat. Kodak Black)

5. A Boogie – “Money Conversations”

6. Artist – “Turn Off The Radio”

7. A Boogie – “Last Time” (feat. G Herbo)

8. Artist – “I Need It”

9. A Boogie – “Ballin”

10. Artist – “Emotions”

11. A Boogie – “Bounce Back”

12. Artist – “Come Here”

13. A Boogie – “Damn Homie” (feat. Lil Durk)

14. Artist – “February”

15. A Boogie – “Regular”

16. Artist – “Soul Snatcher”

17. Artist – “24 Hours” (feat. Lil Durk)

18. A Boogie – “Man In The Mirror”

19. A Boogie – “Back It Up”

20. Artist – “Playa” (feat. H.E.R) [BONUS]