Ab-Soul attends the TDE Pool Party at a private residence

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ab-Soul Reveals 'Herbert' Tracklist

By Devin
  /  12.07.2022

It’s been six years, but Ab-Soul is finally back.

The TDE rapper makes his long-awaited return with his fifth studio album Herbert next week. Ahead of its release, he has revealed the cover art and tracklist.

In addition to the single “Gang’nem” with Fre$h, the 18-track set includes appearances from Joey Bada$$, Ambré, and Alemeda. Big Sean and Russ team up on “Go Off,” while Jhené Aiko takes a trip to “The Wild Side” with Soulo.

He is also joined by his TDE family including Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, Punch, and Zacari, who appears on the previously-released “Do Better.”

Herbert, his first album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt., finds Ab-Soul “going back to his foundation,” according to a press release.

See the tracklist ahead of the Dec. 16 drop.

Herbert Tracklist

1. “Message in a Bottle” feat. Lance Skiiiwalker
2. “No Report Card”
3. “Hollandaise”
4. “Moonshooter” feat. Joey Bada$$
5. “FOMF”
6. “Goodman” feat. Punch
7. “Do Better” feat. Zacari
8. “Gang’nem” feat. Fre$h
9. “The Wild Side” feat. Jhené Aiko
10. “Art of Seduction” feat. Ambré
11. “Bucket”
12. “Go Off” feat. Russ and Big Sean
13. “Fallacy” feat. Alemeda
14. “Herbert”
15. “Church on the Move”
16. “It Be Like That” feat. SiR
17. “Positive Vibes Only”
18. “Gotta Rap”

News
Tracklistings
Ab-Soul

TRENDING
News

Future Announces 'One Big Party' Tour

Hndrxx is bringing the party to an arena near you next year.
By Devin
12.06.2022
News

Drake Appeared to Troll Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian-Chris Paul Affair Rumors

An old photo of Drake wearing a CP3 jersey has the internet in a frenzy.
By Devin
12.02.2022
News

Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo and Lil Baby on 'Don't Say Nothin''

“Ain’t nobody dissing nobody.”
By Devin
12.06.2022
News

SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Album Tracklist

The long-awaited project features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
By Devin
12.05.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories