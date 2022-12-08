New Music A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops New Album 'Me vs. Myself' / 12.08.2022

A Boogie is back.

The Bronx rapper celebrates his 27th birthday with Me vs. Myself, his first album in nearly three years. The 22-track set, which is divided between his alter egos Artist and A Boogie, features an all-star lineup including Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, H.E.R., Tory Lanez, and G Herbo.

He also reunites with Kodak Black on “Water (Drowning Pt. 2),” a sequel to their 2017 hit, which was certified 7X Platinum and spent nearly 30 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking with Apple Music, A Boogie opened up about the follow-up to 2020’s Artist 2.0.

“It was a lot of negative things going on at the time I was making the album,” he said. “I appreciate everything that literally happens in my life towards bringing it out to the music anyway. This feels like my best project in that way where I can really listen to something in the car, something in the crib at the same time I was going out, still hearing it in the club. This is my favorite vibe right now.”

On Dec. 16, A Boogie will headline a sold-out show at the famed Apollo Theatre before launching his “Me vs. Myself Tour” in February.

Stream Me vs. Myself below.