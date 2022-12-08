Moneybagg Yo attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION

Moneybagg Yo Drops New Single 'Quickie'

Moneybagg Yo sets the seductive mood on his new single “Quickie.”

Over a sample of Lamont Dozier’s “Prelude,” which Outkast famously used on “Jazzy Belle,” the Memphis rapper details an intimate encounter that goes beyond the physical.

“Came from different planets, then one day we intertwined / We relate on different levels, we got compatible signs,” he raps.

Moneybagg brings the tantalizing track to life in the video. In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, he hits the strip club and makes it rain while lusting over a dancer.

Moneybagg, whose album A Gangsta’s Pain was released last year, can also be heard on the CMG compilation Gangsta Art. One of his tracks, “Big League” with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa, has been chosen as the official song of the 2022 NBA Finals.

