News Sizzla Burns His DJ Khaled Plaques: 'You Insulted Me' / 12.08.2022

Sizzla’s friendship with DJ Khaled is going up in smoke.

The Jamaican reggae star is apparently feeling “insulted” by his frequent collaborator and he’s taking out his frustration by burning his plaques.

On Thursday, Sizzla posted a series of videos destroying the platinum plaques he received for his contributions to Khaled’s albums including Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the clips, he can be seen taking apart the framed plaques piece by piece.

He then set fire to the pile and watched it go up in flames. “DJ Khaled, you insulted me, man. You insult Jamaica,” Sizzla said.

However, he made sure to remove the photos of Khaled’s son Asahd. “I’d rather accept this as my plaque. Babies are innocent,” he said while holding up photos of Asahd, who he called his “godchild.”

While he didn’t explain exactly why he burned the plaques, it could be over the way he was credited. His name appears in a small font near the bottom: “Presented to Sizzla to commemorate RIAA platinum certification of more than 1,000,000 copies of Father of Ashad.”

Sizzla has collaborated with Khaled numerous times throughout the years on songs like “Holy Mountain,” “I’m So Grateful,” and “These Streets Know My Name,” which appears on Khaled’s latest album God Did.

Khaled has included a dancehall song on each of his albums, featuring popular Jamaican artists like Bounty Killer, Buju Banton, Mavado, Capleton, and more.

During a conversation with Grammy.com last year, he expressed his love for all things Jamaica.

“I grew up listening to dancehall, playing dancehall music with hip-hop. As a young kid, I used to be in Jamaica, I use to basically live in Miami and Jamaica,” Khaled said. “Dancehall is part of my story, Jamaica is part of my story.”