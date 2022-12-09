News Jerritt Clark/Getty Images A$AP Rocky Announces New Album 'Don't Be Dumb' / 12.09.2022

A$AP Rocky’s new album is coming ASAP.

The rapper returned to the stage during a performance for Amazon Music Live on Thursday night. As Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, and Snoh Aalegra looked on, he performed fan favorites like “Praise the Lord,” “Everyday,” “LSD,” and “Sundress,” and brought out special guests including $NOT for “Doja” and 2 Chainz for “Fu**in’ Problems.”

During the live-streamed performance, which aired across the globe, he performed his latest release “Shittin’ Me” and debuted three new songs including “Rowdy Rod Piper,” “Mushroom Cloud,” and “Same Problems,” the latter which serves as a tribute to hip-hop’s fallen soldiers including DMX, Biggie, Juice WRLD, King Von, PnB Rock, and Takeoff.

“Ni**as dying every other night / Ni**as crying, that’s a part of life,” he sings. “Lying to my face / Tryna say that it’s all good knowing nothin’ right.”

A$AP Rocky announces his new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & preforms three new songs on Amazon Music Live ⚠️ #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/PZe1MAp5ui — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) December 9, 2022

The fashion icon capped off his hour-long set by announcing his new album. As he left the stage, the screen lit up with the title, Don’t Be Dumb, which also appeared on his shirt.

Earlier in the day, Rocky revealed that the follow-up to 2018’s Testing was done. “Album finished. Don’t Be Dumb, let’s go!” he said.

Fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer. He recently told Complex that the project’s release was imminent. “Without giving out too many surprises, it’s some cool shit in store,” he said. “And it’s not a situation where they are going to have to wait long. It’s like ASAP, no pun intended.”