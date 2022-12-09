New Music YG and Lil Wayne Team Up on 'Miss My Dawgs' / 12.09.2022

YG reunites with Lil Wayne on his newest single “Miss My Dawgs.”

The track serves as a tribute to YG’s late friend Slim 400, who was shot and killed in L.A. one year ago.

“A year ago today around 9pm tonight I got a scandalous ass kall saying the homie was TT.I.P. I ain’t wanna believe dat but that scandalous Ass shitt end up being true,” wrote YG. “This song dedicated to Slim @slim400blk im sorry bro the gang miss you foo.”

In the video, he pays tribute to the friends he’s lost along the way. “I wish my dawgs more life, Hugh Hefner,” he raps. “Man, I miss my dawgs / The ones I pick up for, ain’t never missed a call.”

Wayne previously recorded a song called “I Miss My Dawgs” for his 2004 album Tha Carter. “If all dogs go to heaven, where my dogs go?” raps Weezy before shouting out Snoop Dogg.

YG recently presented Wayne with a 4Hunnid chain and called him his “favorite rapper.”

YG gives Lil Wayne a 4Hunnid chain and calls him his favorite rapper 💎💯pic.twitter.com/mXjaoJhwPw — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 7, 2022

The song arrives on the heels of YG’s sixth studio album I Got Issues in September, which featured appearances from J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich, and more.

YG will hit the road next year on his “Red Cup Tour” with special guests with OhGeesy and Kalan.FrFr, which kicks off Jan. 20 in Denver.