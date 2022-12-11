News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Diddy Announces Surprise Arrival of Daughter Love Sean Combs / 12.11.2022

Diddy is a dad once again.

On Saturday, the hip-hop icon announced the surprise arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

He did not reveal the identity of the baby’s mother, but a source close to the 53-year-old billionaire tells TMZ that she was born in October in Newport Beach, Calif.

Diddy is already a father to six children, including Quincy, 31, Christian, 24, and twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 15, who he shares with the late Kim Porter. He also has another son Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton, and daughter Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman.

The news comes amid Diddy’s high-profile relationship with Yung Miami, who reacted to the surprise announcement. When someone joked that she interview herself for her REVOLT podcast “Caresha Please” because “we need answers,” she responded with the eyeballs emoji.

Yung Miami appears to respond to Diddy’s child announcement with two tweets. Caresha posted a photo of a Terri Leann & her fiance who is famous from a viral video last year featuring herself going into someone’s yard to confront people about making fun of someone. pic.twitter.com/AuL0l74rXq — Boomin Media (@_BoominMedia) December 11, 2022

During the premiere episode of “Caresha Please,” Diddy opened up about his relationship with the City Girl rapper, 28. “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times,” he said, while praising Miami. “You’re like one of the realest people I ever met. You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend.”

Miami also discussed their relationship in a recent interview. “People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f*ck we got goin’ on,” she told POPSUGAR. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

Just prior to the baby news, Diddy dropped a video for his Rick Ross collaboration “Whatcha Gon’ Do?”