News Getty Images Kanye West Mocks Meek Mill: 'What Made Somebody Think He Could Say Something to Me?' / 12.11.2022

Kanye West is once again taking aim at Meek Mill.

After being suspended from Twitter, the embattled rapper resurfaced during a Clubhouse chat with Wack 100 on Saturday where he mocked the Philly MC, who previously called him out.

“What made somebody think Meek Mills could say something to me?” Ye said while laughing. “Yo, this is the funniest thing of everything. Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing that somebody thought Meek Mills…”

He continued to laugh uncontrollably, adding, “Yo, I’m literally in tears.”

Wack 100 eventually chimed in and called Meek a “gangster.”

Kanye tonight on clubhouse can’t stop laughing at the thought of Meek Mill telling him what to do 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ie5Xg9F35A — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 11, 2022

During the conversation, Ye also brought up others who have criticized him including Diddy and Dave Chappelle.

Meek has been among few in the hip-hop community to publicly speak out against Ye after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week. In October, the Philly rapper said he can no longer sit back and watch Ye go against his own.

“I used to listen to ye every night and jail for motivation on god!” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “And came home and watched him shit on my name and brand like nothing… I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna shit on street Ni**as you just said it to boosie…”

He shared a clip from a 2019 interview Ye did with Big Boy where he seemingly criticized Meek. “The culture has you focused so much on fu**ing somebody bitch and pulling up in a foreign and rapping about things that could get you locked up and then saying you about prison reform,” Ye said, a possible reference to Meek’s REFORM Alliance.

“It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame… ion need no verses from no ni**as because I been hot since 13,” added Meek. “Speaking from a ni**a that been buying support ye since he came out .. but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy … look how hard you came at me ni**as know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”

Ye previously accused Meek of having an inappropriate relationship with his then-wife Kim Kardashian. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’,” he said in July 2020, prompting Meek to deny the claim.