Cardi B Previews New Music Ahead of Sophomore Album / 12.12.2022

Cardi B is giving fans an early Christmas gift.

The rapper’s new album is not due until next year, but she took to Twitter to share a snippet of new music after being pressured by fans.

“HERE some scraps since yall STARVING,” Cardi told her 27 million followers on Monday.

Cardi takes aim at her haters with the lyrics. “They be watching every time that I post / Posted nothing, always gotta do the most / Bitches sound like you broke,” she raps on the brief clip.

HERE some scraps since yall STARVING 😫😂😂😫😂😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nBMjBSg4f0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

But the unreleased track is unlikely to appear on her upcoming sophomore album. “I just don’t love it,” she responded when asked why the song was scrapped.

I just don’t love it https://t.co/3nDycK61vW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

Cardi decided to share the music after someone uploaded a fake reference track featuring “cliché” lyrics.

“I just feel like these are things that people think that I want or would say,” she said. “Like party wit Cardi ? That’s so late for me to say is like me saying okruuuuuuu again …..And Jenny from them block sample it’s like cliche & expected…..Nice try tho.”

I just feel like these are things that people think that I want or would say …Like party wit Cardi ? That’s so late for me to say is like me saying okruuuuuuu again …..And Jenny from them block sample it’s like cliche & expected…..Nice try tho https://t.co/xCew7kyno2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

Cardi announced that the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy would arrive sometime in 2023. “I have no choice. I have to put it out,” she told “The Breakfast Club.” “I have like a couple of songs that are definites. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and just put it out.”

It’s been over four years since Cardi released her debut, admitting that her anxiety has contributed to the delay. “I feel like I got so many songs and I just don’t like nothing. I feel like nothing is good enough,” she said. “I got so much fu**in’ money saved up that I just be like, yeah, whatever the f**k.”