Janet Jackson Announces 'Together Again' Tour with Ludacris
Ms. Jackson is coming to a city near you.
The pop icon has announced that she will return to the road for her first tour in four years, “Together Again.”
Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city trek will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and travel to arenas and amphitheaters across North America in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping in Seattle on June 21.
Jackson, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, will be joined by special guest Ludacris on all dates of the spring trek.
“Together Again” 🤗
Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)
General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022
The tour, named after Jackson’s 1997 single, coincides with her 50th year in entertainment. Fans will be treated to hits from Jackson’s legendary career, including The Velvet Rope, which turned 25 this year, and janet, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.
Jackson, whose last album Unbreakable was released in 2015, has also been working on new music. Earlier this year, she previewed a song called “Luv I Luv” at the end of her A&E and Lifetime docuseries.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday. See dates below.
Together Again Tour Dates
Apr. 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Apr. 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Apr. 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Apr. 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Apr. 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Apr. 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Apr. 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Apr. 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
May 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
May 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 6 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
May 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
June 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 3 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
June 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
June 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date