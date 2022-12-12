News Preston Meneses/Live Nation Janet Jackson Announces 'Together Again' Tour with Ludacris / 12.12.2022

Ms. Jackson is coming to a city near you.

The pop icon has announced that she will return to the road for her first tour in four years, “Together Again.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city trek will kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and travel to arenas and amphitheaters across North America in Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping in Seattle on June 21.

Jackson, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, will be joined by special guest Ludacris on all dates of the spring trek.

“Together Again” 🤗 Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time) General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

The tour, named after Jackson’s 1997 single, coincides with her 50th year in entertainment. Fans will be treated to hits from Jackson’s legendary career, including The Velvet Rope, which turned 25 this year, and janet, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year.

Jackson, whose last album Unbreakable was released in 2015, has also been working on new music. Earlier this year, she previewed a song called “Luv I Luv” at the end of her A&E and Lifetime docuseries.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday. See dates below.

Together Again Tour Dates

Apr. 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Apr. 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Apr. 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Apr. 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Apr. 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Apr. 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Apr. 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Apr. 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

May 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 4 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 6 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 3 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

June 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

June 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

*Not a Live Nation Date