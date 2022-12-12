News Getty Images Meek Mill Responds After Being Mocked By Kanye West / 12.12.2022

Meek Mill and Kanye West’s war of words continues.

After being mocked by Ye during a Clubhouse chat over the weekend, the Philly rapper has responded. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Meek said that Ye has lost his mind and has no dignity left.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me,” he wrote before touting his accomplishments including his REFORM Alliance. “I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

He continued to take shots at Ye, who is 45, for participating in a Clubhouse chat with Wack 100 instead of doing more productive things with his time.

“I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hittttt… you can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect!” he added.

I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hittttt… you can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

This comes after Ye laughed at Meek for speaking out against him in the wake of his “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

“What made somebody think Meek Mills could say something to me?” Ye said on Clubhouse. “Yo, this is the funniest thing of everything. Yo, man, I’m about to start crying laughing.”

Kanye tonight on clubhouse can’t stop laughing at the thought of Meek Mill telling him what to do 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ie5Xg9F35A — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 11, 2022

Back in October, Meek said he can no longer sit back and watch Ye go against his own.

“It hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame… ion need no verses from no ni**as because I been hot since 13,” he said. “Speaking from a ni**a that been buying support ye since he came out .. but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy … look how hard you came at me ni**as know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”