News Getty Images Tory Lanez Trial Gets Underway, Defense Suggests Megan Thee Stallion's Friend Fired Gun / 12.12.2022

Tory Lanez was in court for the first day of his criminal trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

During Monday’s opening statements, prosecutors claimed that Tory fired five shots during the July 12, 2020 incident, striking Megan in the feet. The argument allegedly erupted after Megan insulted Tory’s skills by sarcastically calling him a “beautiful artist,” according to TMZ.

This happened as the two left Kylie Jenner’s pool party and rode in an SUV with Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez’s bodyguard.

“Dance, bitch. That’s what the defendant said as he shot five rounds at the victim with an automatic firearm,” Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the jury.

The prosecution showed photos of Megan’s injuries and Tory’s text messages admitting that he was “too drunk” and apologizing to Megan. “I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he allegedly wrote in one text.

Bott also showed messages that Kelsey sent Megan’s bodyguard that read, “Help Tory shot Meg 911.”

Lanez’s lawyer will finish his opening statement when court resumes at 1:30 p.m.

Full story coming soon, @LawCrimeNews. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 12, 2022

The defense argued that the case is about “jealousy,” suggesting the fight started because Megan was jealous of Kylie Jenner. Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan also presented a theory that Kelsey may have been the shooter and that she was mad because Megan had a history of stealing her boyfriends.

In 2nd half of closing, Mgdesyan said Lanez wasn't apologizing for shooting in jail call He apologized to Harris for "cheating on her" … "having a sexual relationship with both of them," atty said Lawyer said DNA, fingerprints not run for Harris on gun, so "we'll never know" — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

In the second half of closing, the defense said Lanez didn’t apologize for the shooting and was instead apologizing for “cheating on her” and “having a sexual relationship with both of them.”

Both Kelsey and Lanez tested positive for gunshot residues. DNA and fingerprints were not run for Kelsey on the gun.

Lanez denies being shooter Megan will testify & is adamant she saw Lanez fire Lanez’s atty plans to present theory Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris could have discharged gun (Both Lanez & Harris tested+ for GSR… it travels in small spaces) Harris also due to testify — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 12, 2022

Megan and Kelsey will testify, but it’s unclear if Tory will take the stand. Cory Gamble is also expected to testify during the trial, which is expected to last 5-7 days.

Tory arrived at the Los Angeles courthouse hand in hand with his five-year-old son. If convicted of shooting the “Savage” rapper, he faces nearly 23 years in prison.