Drake's New Chain Features 42 Engagement Rings / 12.13.2022

Drake’s failed attempts at commitment have inspired his newest chain.

The rapper has revealed a brand new necklace, which serves as a tribute to all the women he thought about marrying–42 to be exact. The custom piece, named “Previous Engagements,” features 42 engagement rings “for all the times he thought about it but never did.”

Designed by Alex Moss, who declared it the “most insane chain of all time,” Drake’s icy accessory took 14 months to make and consists of a whopping 351.38 carats in diamonds mounted in 18k white gold.

The most insane chain of all time, made for Drake. pic.twitter.com/hM3bzFrsxC — Alex Moss (@alexmossny) December 13, 2022

Every diamond was hand selected and meticulously set using the eagle claw technique. It’s unclear how much the chain cost, but it’s sure to be one of Drake’s most expensive pieces ever.

The 6 God debuted the “monumental art piece” on stage during Lil Baby’s “Lil Baby + Friends” concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday.

Drake e 21 Savage performando ‘Broke Boys’ ontem no show de Lil Baby, em Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ZMdkxfLXgr — Drake Brasil Mídias (@DBRcontent) December 10, 2022

Although he has never been married in real life, Drake did say “I do” to 23 women in his video for “Falling Back” earlier this year.

“SNL” recently poked fun at the Certified Lover Boy’s failed relationships in a skit over the weekend. In the “PSA,” which featured Keke Palmer, Drake’s exes joined together to form a support group.