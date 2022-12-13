News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Spark Dating Rumors / 12.13.2022

Jack Harlow is doing more than a feature with Dua Lipa.

The rapper and pop star may be taking their friendship to the next level. According to Page Six, the two met up at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles last month and since then, they have been in “constant communication.”

Dua, 27, has reportedly “become quite smitten” with the “First Class” rapper, 24, who plans to “strongly pursue [the romance].” He even flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball performance on Friday.

The following day, the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in NYC’s Meatpacking District for lunch. They tried to avoid being seen, entering through a private door before exiting separately.

“He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her,” says a source.

Harlow has expressed his admiration for the “Levitating” singer in the past. He has a song named after her on his latest album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which includes the hook, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Before the song was released in May, Harlow said he FaceTimed with Dua to get her blessing. “I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything,” he told “The Breakfast Club.” “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have came out.”

Added Harlow, “When the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

Dua was most recently linked to “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. Prior that, she was in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar before the two split in December 2021.