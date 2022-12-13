News Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Kehlani Reveals That She Was Sexually Assaulted During Concert / 12.13.2022

Kehlani was sexually assaulted during her concert.

After wrapping the European leg of her “Blue Water Road Trip Tour” on Monday night, the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she was inappropriately touched during one of her shows.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because i don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as i am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in a since-deleted post on IG Stories. “i don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME…”

The incident happened when she was moving through the crowd after her performance. “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as i am being escorted through a crowd after performing.”

oh my god kehlani :(( no one should ever have their boundaries disrespected like this i’m truly disgusted for them. y’all are sick. pic.twitter.com/Xk0r23BWqQ — mi’asia✨ (@glowinasia) December 13, 2022

She continued to express her outrage. “This shit made me sick to my stomach. as a victim of sexual assault, i am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani performed at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Monday, the final night of the tour, but it’s unclear where the alleged assault took place.

The “Honey” singer has shared her support for sexual assault victims in the past. Last year, she spoke out amid sexual assault allegations against SuperFly actor and photographer Kaalan “KR” Walker, who was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after being convicted of raping four women and three teenage girls.

“I am standing with the victims of a serial RAPIST who i knew personally to be aggressive, dangerous & twisted,” she tweeted. “He was released on bail & is back shooting photography of people (how he started assaulting folks in the first place, many of which were minors) and his case is still open and now his victims and their allies are being targeted and gaslit by him and his followers on social media. some are my FRIENDS. I STAND W YALL.”

Kehlani has been on the road since July. Next month, she will bring her “Blue Water Road Trip Tour” to Australia and New Zealand for five shows.