News Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic Megan Thee Stallion Testifies During Trial, Says She Wishes Tory Lanez 'Would've Just Killed Me' / 12.13.2022

Megan Thee Stallion took the stand on the second day of the shooting trial involving Tory Lanez.

During her emotional testimony on Tuesday, the “Savage” rapper recalled what happened on the evening of July 12 as the two left Kylie Jenner’s pool party and rode in an SUV with Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris.

According to Rolling Stone, Megan began by identifying Lanez in the courtroom and said she hadn’t known him “that long” before the shooting.

When asked by the DA if she was “nervous,” she responded, “I just don’t feel good. I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this.”

Megan's testimony after lunch break was significantly more emotional. She got very animated & broke down several times talking about toll of the shooting. “Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life.” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 13, 2022

When they left Kylie’s party, Megan said Tory “had an attitude” because he wasn’t ready to leave. She was in the front seat of the car while Kelsey and Tory sat in the back before Tory brought up their relationship.

“Tory says, ‘You need to stop lying to your friend.’ He had an attitude, and for whatever reason, he said, ‘You need to stop lying to your friend,'” Megan said.

“Because I knew Kelsey had a crush on Tory, I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, and I didn’t want her to know that I had dealt with him in any kind of way. So he knew I didn’t want her to know that. I didn’t want anybody to know,” she testified. “Now Kelsey got an attitude because he was implying we were hiding something from her.”

As they approached Megan’s house, she asked to get out of the car. Megan said Tory disparaged her rap career, so she disparaged his in return, which angered him.

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t shit, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t shit. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing,” she said.

She said she heard Tory yell “Dance, bitch!” and saw him with the gun as she turned and walked away from the car.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me,” she said. “He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

She noticed that she was bleeding as she crawled to a nearby driveway. “I looked down at my feet, and I see all the blood,” she said. “Now everybody’s screaming. He looked shocked. Kelsey looked shocked.”

Tory started “apologizing” in the car when they heard the police sirens and offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

“He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before,'” she testified.

Megan admitted that she lied and originally told the police that she stepped on glass out of fear for their safety.

“This was the height of police brutality and George Floyd, and if I said this man just shot me, I didn’t know if they might shoot first and ask questions later,” she said, adding, “In the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers.”

During the second half of her testimony, TMZ reports that Megan teared up and said she was having a hard time sitting across from Tory. She repeated that she saw him with the gun and not Kelsey, as the defense suggested.

Megan also described the aftermath of the shooting and how difficult it has been to deal with the misogyny and slut-shaming from Tory’s supporters.

“Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life,” she said. “I wish he would’ve just killed me if I knew I’d have to go through this.”

Megan's testimony after lunch break was significantly more emotional. She got very animated & broke down several times talking about toll of the shooting. “Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life.” — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 13, 2022

Tory, who has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, listened quietly throughout Megan’s testimony and took notes. His son was seated behind him, dressed in a suit. If convicted as charged, the Canadian rapper faces 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation.

Tory Lanez leaving court with his 6-year-old son after Megan Thee Stallion finished testifying at his felony assault trial in Los Angeles The child was present in the courtroom for some of the harrowing testimony pic.twitter.com/PwRpj6uJPL — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 14, 2022

Outside the court, Megan fans gathered to show their support with a banner that read, “We stand with Megan.”