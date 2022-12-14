JAY-Z attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament

JAY-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022

By Devin
  12.14.2022

As the year comes to a close, JAY-Z is once again revealing his favorite songs of the past year. He has narrowed it down to 40 tracks, which he shared as part of his annual “Year End Picks” playlist via TIDAL, starting with Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.”

Mrs. Carter, Beyoncé, makes three appearances with songs off her Grammy-nominated album Renaissance including “America Has a Problem,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “I’m That Girl.”

Kendrick Lamar’s album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is also prominently featured with “N95,” “Rich Spirit,” and “Savior (Interlude).”

The vibes continue with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Major Distribution” and “Rich Flex,” Lil Yachty’s “Poland,” SZA’s “Shirt,” and GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2.” Hov also co-signs Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby,” Gunna’s “pushin P,” and his own collaboration with Pusha T and Pharrell (“Neck & Wrist”).

It all caps off with “God Did,” the Grammy-nominated title track from DJ Khaled’s album on which he is featured.

Stream JAY-Z’s year-end playlist below.

