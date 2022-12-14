News Tommy Garcia/Getty Images DJ and Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 / 12.14.2022

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to CNN.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” added Holker Boss. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

According to TMZ, Boss’ death appears to be a suicide. Holker went to an LAPD station Tuesday to report that her husband had left home without his car. Soon after, Stephen was found dead at an L.A. hotel from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boss rose to fame as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and later served as a judge for the dance competition. In 2014, DeGeneres brought him on as DJ of her daytime talk show until the show went off the air this year. He was also a co-executive producer of the show.

Boss’ final Instagram post on Monday showed him and his wife dancing in front of a Christmas tree. The couple are the parents of three children.

In the wake of the tragedy, tWitch’s celebrity friends took to social media to mourn the loss including Ciara, who wrote, “I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I’ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today!”

Damn this is sad news.

