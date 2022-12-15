Herbert

Ab-Soul Returns with New Album 'Herbert'

By Devin
  /  12.15.2022

It’s been more than six years since his last album, but Ab-Soul makes his long-awaited return with Herbert.

The 18-track album, his most personal yet, includes appearances from Joey Bada$$, Ambré, and Alemeda. Big Sean and Russ team up on “Go Off,” while Jhené Aiko joins the TDE rapper on “The Wild Side.”

He also reunites with his TDE family including Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, Punch, and Zacari, who appears on the previously-released “Do Better.”

“I dropped the arrogance for this album,” Ab-Soul told Rolling Stone. “I wanted to challenge myself to just craft freely — I didn’t want to go in with a theme or a concept. It was difficult.”

The 35-year-old MC, who attempted suicide, hopes the music will help others who are struggling with mental health issues. “We’re all going through things, all of us,” he said. “Me sharing my testimony — if it doesn’t help, it might let you know you’re not the only one going through it. That’s what ultimately gives me the courage to put it out there.”

Stream Herbert below.

New Music
Ab-Soul

TRENDING
New Music

R. Kelly Album 'I Admit It' Released to Streaming Services

The disgraced singer makes a series of confessions on the unofficial release.
By Devin
12.09.2022
News

JAY-Z Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022

Mr. Carter caps off the year with his annual playlist.
By Devin
12.14.2022
News

Boosie Badazz Calls Gunna a 'Rat' for Taking Plea Deal

The criticism comes after Gunna was released from jail.
By Devin
12.15.2022
News

Meek Mill Responds After Being Mocked By Kanye West

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” said Meek.
By Devin
12.12.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories