New Music Ab-Soul Returns with New Album 'Herbert' / 12.15.2022

It’s been more than six years since his last album, but Ab-Soul makes his long-awaited return with Herbert.

The 18-track album, his most personal yet, includes appearances from Joey Bada$$, Ambré, and Alemeda. Big Sean and Russ team up on “Go Off,” while Jhené Aiko joins the TDE rapper on “The Wild Side.”

He also reunites with his TDE family including Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, Punch, and Zacari, who appears on the previously-released “Do Better.”

“I dropped the arrogance for this album,” Ab-Soul told Rolling Stone. “I wanted to challenge myself to just craft freely — I didn’t want to go in with a theme or a concept. It was difficult.”

The 35-year-old MC, who attempted suicide, hopes the music will help others who are struggling with mental health issues. “We’re all going through things, all of us,” he said. “Me sharing my testimony — if it doesn’t help, it might let you know you’re not the only one going through it. That’s what ultimately gives me the courage to put it out there.”

Stream Herbert below.