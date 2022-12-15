GloRilla attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater

GloRilla Responds to Backlash Over $550 Weekly Personal Assistant Salary

By Devin
  /  12.15.2022

GloRilla is responding to the backlash over her search for an assistant.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced that she was looking for a personal assistant. Per the job listing, responsibilities include managing her calendar, booking travel, running errands, organizing meals, and other duties. The gig comes with a $550 weekly salary, which amounts to a little over $28,000 a year.

“Literally da most easiest job in da world,” GloRilla wrote on the Facebook listing.

But she received backlash for what many deemed to be a low-paying salary.

Taking to Instagram Live, GloRilla addressed those who were critical of the compensation, saying the job doesn’t require much and that many expenses including travel are covered in addition to the $550.

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she said. “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-ass flight tickets be. Bitch, you think I’m finna pay you $1200 a week? I take flights every day. You think I’ma pay $500 for your flight every day plus pay? No, it don’t work like that.”

She continued to justify the amount. “Half the shit on that list you don’t gotta do for real,” said Glo. “It’s literally the easiest shit in the world. It’s not that hard, super simple.”

Lil Duval was among those who seemed to agree that the money was fair. “Folks really saying $550 a week to be glorilla assistant ain’t enough,” tweeted the comedian. “Y’all poasses want ceo salary for an entry level position.”

GloRilla capped off the year by releasing her EP Anyways, Life’s Great… and earning her first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” JAY-Z also included her Cardi B collaboration “Tomorrow 2” on his favorite songs of 2022.

