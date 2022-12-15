New Music John Shearer/WireImage Juice WRLD Confronts His Demons on New Single 'Face 2 Face' / 12.15.2022

Long live Juice WRLD.

It’s been three years since Juice WRLD’s untimely death, but the rapper leaves a legacy that includes hundreds of unreleased songs. This week marks the arrival of his latest single and video for “Face 2 Face.” On the haunting track, Juice confronts his demons.

“Every time I go to fall asleep / These demons haunting me,” he sings. “Face my fears, face to face as we meet / Evil is grabbing me / Losing my gravity / My mind’s a bloody scene / Detached from reality.”

This follows last month’s release of “In My Head.” Earlier this year, Juice WRLD’s estate released his Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe) album featuring previously unreleased music.

On Dec. 8, the third anniversary of his death, the second annual Juice WRLD Day was held in Chicago in partnership with The Live Free 999 Foundation, which brought over 18,000 fans together for an immersive experience celebrating Juice’s life and music.