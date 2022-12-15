Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards at Shrine Auditorium

Megan Thee Stallion's Former Friend Says Tory Lanez Did Not Bribe Her

By Devin
  /  12.15.2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend insists Tory Lanez did not buy her off.

Kelsey Nicole Harris was back on the stand Thursday for her second day of testimony in Tory’s trial for allegedly shooting the “Savage” rapper. According to TMZ, Kelsey once again told prosecutors she doesn’t remember details from the night of the shooting.

Under cross examination, Tory’s attorney asked Kelsey if Tory had offered her money in exchange for her loyalty. “No. I want to make it very clear … Tory didn’t pay me anything,” she said.

The prosecution also asked if she remembered saying in a September interview that Tory tried to bribe her. She said, “I don’t remember what I said in September,” citing her anxiety, postpartum, and death in the family.

“When you talked to us in September, you were being truthful, weren’t you?” asked the DA. “Some things, yes,” Harris responded.

Earlier in the week, Megan testified that Tory offered her and Kelsey $1 million to keep quiet about the shooting.

“He’s saying, ‘Please don’t say anything. I’ll give y’all a million dollars. I can’t go to jail. I already got caught with a gun before,'” she told jurors.

Kelsey also did not recall telling prosecutors in September that Tory fired the gun or seeing Megan limping after shots were fired. However, she did swear under oath that she did not fire the gun, leaving Tory and the driver of the SUV as potential suspects.

“Did you fire the weapon at Megan?” the DA asked. Kelsey responded, “No.”

When asked who shot Megan, Kelsey said, “I don’t know.”

The judge ended up allowing prosecutors to play an 80-minute recording of Kelsey’s September interview after Lanez’s defense introduced the interview by questioning whether Kelsey was pressured by the prosecution to testify. Jurors are set to hear it tomorrow.

During Thursday’s trial, the doctor who operated on Megan, Dr. Lee Haruno, showed jurors X-rays of four metallic bullet fragments embedded in Megan’s feet. She underwent emergency surgery to remove them on the night of the shooting.

