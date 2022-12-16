Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 43rd Birthday Celebration at Sunset Eden

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Yaya Mayweather Sentenced for Stabbing NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama

By Devin
  /  12.16.2022

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter has been sentenced over a 2020 stabbing.

Iyanna Mayweather, also known as Yaya, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for stabbing Lapattra Jacobs inside NBA YoungBoy’s home on April 4, 2020. On Thursday, the 22-year-old received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt and was sentenced to six years of probation, reports Click2Houston.

During the incident, Yaya confronted YoungBoy and Jacobs, who shares a son with the rapper, and announced that she was YoungBoy’s fiancée. After a verbal dispute, Mayweather reportedly attacked Jacobs using two knives in the kitchen.

Jacobs suffered multiple lacerations to her arm and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Mayweather, who claimed that Jacobs incited her by pulling her hair, was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Yaya was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars. Prosecutors recommended six years deferred adjunction, which is offered to first-time offenders and is an alternative of community supervision instead of jail time.

YoungBoy and Mayweather share a son of their own. In January 2021, Yaya gave birth to a baby boy.

NBA YoungBoy

