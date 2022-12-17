News SZA Reveals 'SOS' Features That Didn't Make the Album / 12.17.2022

SZA is revealing some SOS features that went MIA.

Last week, the singer released her long-awaited album featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

But there were some big names that didn’t make the cut. SZA revealed the potential features in a behind-the-scenes video titled “Where the Hell Have You Been.” At the 1:43 mark, a whiteboard is shown featuring track titles and potential features including Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, and Westside Gunn.

Other names on the board include Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, and Halsey. The name Frank is also written, a possible reference to Frank Ocean. The only feature that made the 23-track album was Don Toliver, who can be heard on “Used” (SZA said they recorded a second song that she hopes to release in the future).

Doja Cat is also listed. She was supposed to appear on “Shirt,” but the feature didn’t happen because of Doja’s emergency tonsil surgery. “She had to have that emergency vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in the time that we needed to get the song done,” SZA told Nessa on Hot 97.

It’s unclear why the other collaborations didn’t happen. SZA said that several artists did not submit their verses in time, but she plans to release a deluxe album that could include Doja among others.

“I would love to get her on the deluxe. I would love to get a few people on the deluxe, hopefully, we’ll see,” she said. “When them verses come in, they come in, child.”

Missing features aside, SOS was released to critical acclaim and is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 315,000 copies.

SZA is also bringing the album on tour. She has announced dates for her “SOS Tour” with Omar Apollo. The 17-city North American trek kicks off Feb. 21 in Columbus, Ohio and wraps March 22 in Los Angeles.